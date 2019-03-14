EXCLUSIVE: Former Midnight, Texas star is Arielle Kebbel is returning to NBC as the female lead opposite Russell Hornsby in Lincoln, NBC’s drama pilot based on The Bone Collector bestselling book series by Jeffery Deaver. Hornsby and Kebbel take on the roles played by Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie in the 1999 movie The Bone Collector.

Written by VJ Boyd and Mark Bianculli and directed by Seth Gordon, Lincoln follows legendary forensic criminologist Lincoln Rhyme (Hornsby), who was seriously injured during his hunt for the diabolic serial killer known as the Bone Collector. Called back into action when the killer re-emerges, Lincoln forms a unique partnership with Amelia Sachs (Kebbel), a young beat cop who helps him hunt the deadly mastermind while also taking on the most high-profile cases in the NYPD.

Photo by Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock

Kebbel’s Amelia Sachs is extremely bright and can hold her own in any situation. The character’s last name matches that in the books. In the movie, it was changed to Amelia Donaghy.

Boyd and Bianculli executive produce Lincoln with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan. Sony Pictures TV and Universal TV produce in association with Keshet Studios. Michael Imperioli co-stars.

Kebbel recently starred in NBC’s supernatural drama series, Midnight, Texas, and in Universal Pictures’ Fifty Shades Freed. She has also appeared on HBO’s Ballers, Lifetime’s UnReal, FX’s The League and The CW’s The Vampire Diaries, among others. Kebbel, who will soon be seen in ABC’s upcoming drama series Grand Hotel, is repped by Untitled Entertainment, Gersh and Hansen Jacobson.