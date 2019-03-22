EXCLUSIVE: Avengers: Infinity War actress Ariana Greenblatt has booked the role of Minnow in the upcoming Paramount Players feature Monster Problems starring Dylan O’Brien and Michael Rooker.

Monster Problems is a coming of age feature film about a young man living in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by monsters. Michael Matthews (Five Fingers for Marseilles) will direct with Shawn Levy producing at 21 Laps off Brian Duffield and Matthew Robinson’s screenplay.

A New York City native, Greenblatt credits also include STX’s Bad Moms Christmas and the upcoming Walt Disney movie The One and Only Ivan opposite Angelina Jolie and Bryan Cranston. Greenblatt also stars on the Disney Channel series Stuck in the Middle. In Infinity War, Greenblatt played Young Gamora.

As Deadline exclusively announced, Rooker will play Clyde, an expert hunter who teaches Joel Dawson (O’Brien) how to survive the Monster Apocalypse.

