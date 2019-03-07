EXCLUSIVE: Union Entertainment Group, the production company behind the Mads Mikkelsen-starring Cannes film, Arctic, has secured the film and television rights to The Haven Place, a stage play by Levi Holloway. Union Entertainment’s Haeussner is producing the pic and will also serve as executive producer alongside Michael Raimondi of UEG.

Inspired by the H.P. Lovecraft story, the plot will follow seven complex young girls in a ravaged unfamiliar country, unmade by ancient Gods hellbent on stopping them, who gradually come together to reach the only safe place left. The play premiere at A Red Orchid Theatre in Chicago. The theater’s co-founding member is Oscar nominee Michael Shannon, who currently acts as a board member.

“At its core the series is about resilience. Levi is an incredible untapped talent that we are honored to work with and has created a brilliant original piece of material with incredibly complex young female characters,” said Haeussner and Raimondi.

Arctic had its world premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2018 and was released in theaters via Bleecker Street in February. Haeussner and Raimondi also produced the upcoming film, Here Comes The Young Men, starring Dean-Charles Chapman, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Ferdia Walsh-Peelo. It’s currently in post-production.