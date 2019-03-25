In the wake of Apple’s much-ballyhooed, two-hour live unveiling of its new video, credit-card, gaming and news publishing offerings, shares in the iPhone maker have declined 2% to $187.37 in the final minutes of the trading day.

Shares in Roku, meanwhile, are up almost 5% after the announcement that Roku is among the new distribution partner’s for Apple’s revamped TV app. Amazon and smart-TV makers like Samsung are also going to be getting the app.

Declining stocks outnumber the ones gaining ground today, at least in the media and tech sectors. Netflix, whose streaming service will not be part of the new Apple TV setup, has seen its shares rise a bit more than 1%.

No other stakeholders saw major movement of their stocks. Amazon stock gained a fraction to nearly $1,800, while

Apple’s stock price has not returned to its record levels of last summer, when the company became the first to reach a $1 trillion market capitalization. But it has run up 20% so far in 2019 as investors recognize its shift away from device manufacturing and toward its Services category. Sales of the iPhone declined for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2018, a remarkable sign of stagnating demand given the holiday-season timing.

The key element in the Services unit is the fees Apple can charge to act as the gatekeeper. In the case of Apple Music and other areas, it is a 30% fee. Wall Street, like those in the audience at the Steve Jobs Theatre and watching via livestream, still have a lot of questions about how Apple plans to implement the strategy that has worked well in payments and music in the TV business.