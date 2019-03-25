Apple took the wraps off some of its ambitious original series Monday as part of its big Apple TV Plus reveal at at its Cupertino headquarters. Several of the series will launch this fall when the company’s long-awaited subscription streaming service goes live.

The first looks at the slate overseen from former Sony TV bosses Jamie Erlicht and Zach Van Amburg, who presided over the presentation Monday, were helped by A-list intros by the likes of Steven Spielberg (for Amazing Stories), Oprah Winfrey (unveiling two docuseries), Reese Witherpoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell (for The Morning Show), JJ Abrams and Sara Bareilles (for Little Voice), Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard (for See) and Kumail Nanjiani (for Little America).

Winfrey’s docuseries announcements Monday were new, as was Big Bird helping introduce a new Apple-Sesame Workshop series Helpsters (and its star, Cody), aimed and preschoolers.

Some of those shows were part of the sizzle reel shown in the room, which also included the Hailee Steinfeld-starring Dickinson; Are You Sleeping toplined by Octavia Spencer, Lizzy Caplan and Aaron Paul; the tween series centered on real-life teen journalist Hilde Lysiak; and Ronald D. Moore’s space series For All Mankind.

Titles in the video include The Morning Show, Dear…, Home Before Dark, Truth Be Told, Servant, Hala and Mythic Quest.

Check out the video above.