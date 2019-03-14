Apple has given a series order to Pachinko, a drama based on Min Jin Lee’s bestselling novel, from studio Media Res, Deadline has learned.

Written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror), who also serves as showrunner and created the vision for the series, Pachinko chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series will be told in three languages – Korean, Japanese and English.

Media Res acquired the rights to the novel for Soo Hugh. Media Res founder Michael Ellenberg will serve as executive producer alongside Min Jin Lee. Media Res’ Dani Gorin will co-executive produce.

Hugh most recently executive produced and served as co-showrunner for The Terror. Her previous credits include the acclaimed series The Killing and The Whispers. Hugh is repped by WME and McKuin, Frankel, Whitehead.

Min Jin Lee is repped by WME.