Amid the pomp and A-list names helping Apple unveil its AppleTV+ subscription streaming service Monday, we did learn a bit more about some of the many original series rolling out beginning with the service’s launch in the fall. As part of the sizzle reel that played in the Steve Jobs Theater during Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg’s presentation, several titles flashed across the screen in addition to the first-look images from Apple’s ambitious slate of programming.

Here’s what we now know about titles in addition to the ones that already had been set (including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston, Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg, See starring Jason Momoa and created by Steven Knight, Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld, and For All Mankind, the space saga from Battlestar Galactica‘s Ronald D. Moore. All of those were tipped in today’s video, along with Apple’s Sundance documentary feature pickup Hala from Jada Pinkett Smith and a new docuseries Dear….

Truth Be Told: The thriller drama series starring Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Caplan had been known as Are You Sleeping. From Chernin Entertainment/Endeavor Content and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine, the series is created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman and based on Kathleen Barber’s true-crime novel and offers a glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades-old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast. Aaron Paul, Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, Michael Beach, Katherine LaNasa, Tracie Thoms, Haneefah Wood and Ron Cephas Jones co-star.

Home Before Dark: That’s the title of the 10-episode mystery drama inspired by the real-life story of 11-year-old Hilde Lysiak. It follows a young girl (Brooklynn Prince) who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father (Jim Sturgess) left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

The series from Anonymous Content and Paramount Television was created by Ben and Kate creator Dana Fox and Dara Resnik. John M. Chu will direct and executive produce.

Mythic Quest: Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day’s half-hour scripted comedy series starring McElhenney who plays the creative director at a video game development studio. The Lionsgate/3 Arts Entertainment/Ubisoft venture co-stars F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch,Charlotte Nicdao and Jessie Ennis.

Servant: M. Night Shyamalan and British TV writer Tony Basgallop team for what had been known only as an untitled psychological thriller. Lauren Ambrose, Nell Tiger and Rupert Grint star. Not much has been made known about this series, but it follows parents Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean Turner, who have hired young nanny Leanne to help care for their newborn child.

It was created by Basgallop, who wrote and is executive producer. Shyamalan is executive producing and will direct the first episode.

