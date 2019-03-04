APA has signed Devon Shepard, the current showrunner and executive producer of Will Packer’s Bigger on BET. He will also serve as showrunner and executive producer of the forthcoming BET series Peachtree Place.

Shepard’s other recent credits include serving as co-executive producer on The Neighborhood, serving as showrunner on Comedy Central’s Legends of Chamberlain Heights, as well as BET’s Being Mary Jane starring Gabrielle Union.

His resume also includes TV Land’s The Soul Man, Showtime’s House of Lies, as well as Weeds, Everybody Hates Chris, and MadTV. Shepard recently launched his own production banner, Running with Scissors, headed by George Gore and Matt Ochacher, which is currently developing the Aaron Gunner series Fear of the Dark written by Gar Anthony Haywood that centers on a black private investigator in Compton.

Shepard continues to be repped by The Nacelle Company as well as Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman Newman Warren Richman Rush Kaller & Gellman, LLP.