Antonio Banderas has joined The Hitman’s Bodyguard sequel, while Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? star Richard E. Grant has signed on to reprise his role in the Lionsgate/ Millennium Media follow-up to the hit 2017 comedy action-thriller. Production is currently underway with stars Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek, as well as director Patrick Hughes, returning.

Morgan Freeman and Frank Grillo are also set to co-star in the film, which will shot in London, Croatia, and Italy.

Set on the Amalfi coast, the pic follows the mismatched, high-octane trio who are unwillingly pulled onto the side of the good guys as they battle to save Europe from a vengeful and powerful zealot with a dangerously over-developed sense of national pride.

Matt O’Toole and Les Weldon are producing for Millennium Media alongside Campbell Grobman Films. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium along with Lati Grobman and Christa Campbell of Campbell Grobman. Lionsgate will release the film in the United States, UK, and Latin America.

Banderas’ upcoming film slate includes Fox’s The New Mutants, the Steven Soderbergh-directed drama, The Laundromat, and Universal’s The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle. He’s repped by Paradigm.

Grant next co-stars in the J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode IX, out in December. He also recently appeared in Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. He’s repped by WME and Artist Rights Group