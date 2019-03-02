Anti-CNN Billboard Appears Across From Network’s Hollywood Headquarters

A conservative group of street artists apparently are behind an anti-CNN billboard that appeared Friday in front of the news network’s headquarters.

The guerilla message billboard was allegedly created by a group known as The Faction, slamming CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker and the network’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s summit in Hanoi with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The billboard’s message called CNN the “Communist News Network” and prominently displayed the phrase “Keep Korea divided,” using an asterisk that referred to a message in the lower right-hand corner: “Because OrangeManBad.” The billboard also had an image of Zucker, giving his title as “CEO, CNNPC,” a reference to the “non-playable character” meme which is used to depict liberals as robotic.