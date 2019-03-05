The NAACP Image Awards is sticking with what works: Anthony Anderson has been set to host the trophy show for a sixth consecutive year.

Winners of the 50th annual Image Awards will be revealed March 30 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The two-hour show, which moves to late March after taking place in January or February for the past several years, will air live this year for the first time — starting at 9 PM ET on TV One.

Anderson stars in and executive produces ABC’s Black-ish and has won two Image Awards for the role. The series is a four-time winner. Anderson next appears in the Netflix film Beats.

“We are pleased to have Anthony as our host for our 50th anniversary,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said. “Anthony’s charisma on stage has won over our audience and continues to bring in new viewers every year.”

The NAACP Image Awards celebrates the accomplishments of people of color in television, music, literature and film along with honoring individuals or groups who promote social justice through creative endeavors. The telecast will also spotlight the significant contributions of the NAACP and the organization’s impact on the community and country.

In addition to the live telecast, TV One will air the 50th NAACP Image Awards Tribute Special, immediately preceding the ceremony at 8 PM ET.