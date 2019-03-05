Annapurna and Plan B have optioned Alex Michaelides’ debut novel The Silent Patient which they will develop as a feature film.

Sue Naegle and Ivana Lombardi will oversee the project for Annapurna.

The Silent Patient centers around Alicia Berenson, a famous painter married to an in-demand fashion photographer, who lives in a grand house in one of London’s most desirable areas. One evening her husband Gabriel returns home late from a fashion shoot, and Alicia shoots him five times in the face, and then never speaks another word. Alicia’s refusal to talk, or give any kind of explanation, casts her into notoriety- the price of her art skyrockets, and she, the silent patient, resides at the Grove, a secure forensic unit in North London. A criminal psychotherapist, Theo Faber, is determined to unravel Alicia’s mystery as to why she shot her husband.

The Silent Patient debuted on the New York Times Bestseller list at No. 1 and is the first book published by Celadon Books, a new division of Macmillan Publishers.

Plan B inked a three-year deal with Annapurna which yielded Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk and Adam McKay’s Vice, which between them earned 11 Oscar nominations and two wins. Miranda July is their next project.

Michaelides is repped by Katie Haines at The Agency and Sam Copeland at RCW