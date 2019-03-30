EXCLUSIVE: Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick is set to topline and executive produce Dummy , a comedy for Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman’s short-form video platform Quibi from Deadbeat co-creator Cody Heller and independent studio wiip.

Tricia Brock (The Walking Dead) has come on board to direct the project, created by Heller. Dummy is a buddy comedy that follows an aspiring writer (Kendrick) and her boyfriend’s sex doll. It will be a serialized movie-length story told in chapters of under 10 minutes in length.

Dummy had been originally developed as a TV pilot. The script was subsequently rewritten as a film and then diced up into 10-minute segments to fit into the concept of Quibi (quick bites).

Heller and Brock executive produce.

Quibi has been building an inaugural slate of programming featuring A-list talent in front and behind the camera, with projects from Sam Raimi, Antoine Fuqua, Jason Blum and Guillermo del Toro in the works. Naomi Watts had been rumored to star in the Blumhouse series.

Kendrick was recently tapped as to star alongside Zac Ephron in Human Discoveries, a new animated comedy series for Facebook Watch. On the film side, Kendrick starred with Blake Lively in the dark comedy A Simple Favor. She’ll next be seen as the lead in sci-film Stowaway from XYZ Films and CAA Media Finance. She is repped by CAA and attorney Todd Rubenstein.

Heller co-created and executive produced Deadbeat, which aired for three seasons on Hulu. She was most recently a co-executive producer on Showtime’s Kidding. She is repped by CAA, Writ Large and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

Brock has directed episodes of The Walking Dead, The Deuce, Lodge 49 and God Friended Me and is currently working on Into The Badlands. She is repped by Verve and Underground.

Wiip is led by former ABC Entertainment president Paul Lee and supported by CAA. The company’s series portfolio includes Dickinson at Apple and Queen America at Facebook.