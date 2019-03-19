WarnerMedia has set a July premiere date for Chasing the Cure (fka M.D. Live), anchored and executive produced by Ann Curry, from TNT and Lionsgate TV, and has named Kim Bondy as showrunner of the weekly medical mystery series. The two-hour Chasing the Cure will debut Thursday, July 25 at 8 PM, and will be simulcast on TNT and TBS.

Co-produced by Turner and Lionsgate TV, the 10-episode Chasing the Cure taps into the world of medical crowdsourcing, seeking solutions worldwide for people with medical mysteries and crises who are undiagnosed or misdiagnosed. Through a 24/7 digital experience and interactive components including live, second-screen experiences, suggestions, along with highly accredited doctors, viewers will be able to share their experiences, advice and recommendations on what’s happening during the broadcast in real time – all toward helping find cures for people with mysterious conditions.

Bondy, an award-winning journalist, held top positions at CNN, NBC and Al Jazeera America before becoming Head of Content at Soledad O’Brien’s Starfish Media Group in 2017.

Chasing the Cure is produced by B17 Entertainment and Motiv8 Media in association with Lionsgate Television with Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Kara Kurcz, Brian Lee and Eric Ortner serving as executive producers along with Curry and Bondy.