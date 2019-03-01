Sohvi Rodriguez, who heavily recurred in the third season of TNT’s Animal Kingdom, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season of the critically praised drama series.

Rodriguez plays Mia, a tough, unpredictable young woman raised in a gang, Mia forms an alliance with J (Finn Cole) as he questions her motives at every turn.

Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Cole, Molly Gordon and Carolina Guerra.

Season 3 began with the death of Scott Speedman’s Baz, and the Cody men finding themselves increasingly divided as they fought for control and independence.

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells executive produces. Animal Kingdom was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.