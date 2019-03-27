TNT is returning to the scene of the crimes. The WarnerMedia-owned network has set a May 28 premiere date for Season 4 of its flagship drama Animal Kingdom and unveiled the first trailer. Check it out above and see the new key art below.

There’s no shortage of goings-on in the ever-crooked Cody clan. Here is the Season 4 logline: Smurf (Ellen Barkin) is back on top and reminding her boys who’s boss no matter whom she hurts in the process. (“Everything I do, I do for this family,” she insists.) Trapped with Smurf and becoming increasingly unhinged, Pope (Shawn Hatosy) has found new and dangerous ways to deal with his anger. J (Finn Cole) continues to scheme about how to take over the family business, Craig (Ben Robson) plots one of their most difficult heists, and Deran (Jake Weary) is worried about his future with Adrian (Spencer Treat Clark). As always, outsiders move in to threaten the Cody’s fragile peace, including Angela (newly recurring Emily Deschanel), the former best friend of J’s deceased mother and a recovering junkie who tries to snake her way back into the family’s good graces. A new criminal crew also is introduced with a surprising connection to the Codys.

Sohvi Rodriguez, who heavily recurred as the tough and unpredicatble Mia in Season 3, has been promoted to series regular for this go-round, with Jon Beavers and Grant Harvey set to recur. The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.