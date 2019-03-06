Jon Beavers (The Long Road Home) and Grant Harvey (The Crossing) are set for recurring roles on the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series Animal Kingdom.

Beavers and Harvey play Jake and Colin, respectively, part of a crew living off the grid, committing armed robberies up and down the California coast. Jake is a good-natured, career criminal. His laid back demeanor is in stark contrast to the violent Colin, an emotionally damaged vet.

Animal Kingdom stars Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole.

Season 3 began with the death of Scott Speedman’s Baz, and the Cody men finding themselves increasingly divided as they fought for control and independence.

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells executive produces. Animal Kingdom was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

Beavers starred as Sgt. Eric Bourquin in Nat Geo miniseries The Long Road Home and most recently guest-starred on Criminal Minds and S.W.A.T. He’ll next be seen in a starring role in feature Horse Latitudes. Beavers is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Rugolo Entertainment.

Harvey co-stars with Simon Pegg and Juno Temple in Lost Transmissions, which will premiere at the upcoming Tribeca Film Festival. His TV credits also include The Crossing, Dan Fogelman’s The Neighbors, and guest starring roles on Masters of Sex, Supernatural and Luther, among others. On film, Harvey appeared in IFC’s Save the Date with Lizzy Caplan and Alison Brie. He’s repped by Allegory Creative Management

and McKeon/Myones Entertainment.