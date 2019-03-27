The birds are back in town, and this time it’s personal. Well, that also was the case in 2016’s The Angry Birds Movie, which slingshotted to $352.3 million worldwide, but the sequel has the irked avians and the scheming hogs taking their pork, er, beef to the next level. Check out the trailer for The Angry Birds Movie 2 above and the poster below.

Sony Pictures

Here’s what’s on the bill: When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride) and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina) and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

Among the newbie birds for Round 2 are Bloom, Brown, Awkwafina, Leslie Jones, Eugenio Derbez, Zach Woods, Lil Rel Howery, Pete Davidson, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince and the appropriately named Dove Cameron.

First-time feature director Thurop Van Orman feathers the nest from a script by Ice Age franchise veteran Peter Ackerman. John Cohen produces. Sony Pictures opens the toon in 2- and 3D on August 16.