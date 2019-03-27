Sources say that Girl, Interrupted Oscar winner Angelina Jolie is in talks for Chloe Zhao’s feature take on the Jack Kirby title The Eternals from Disney/Marvel. It’s about near-immortal beings the Eternals and their more gargantuan antagonists the Deviants, who were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials.

The Celestials experimented on humans creating both races of immortal spinoffs. The Eternals debuted as a comic in July 1976. It is not certain which role Angelina Jolie will play. Zhao is directing off Matthew and Ryan Firpo’s screenplay.

The Eternals

Disney provided no comment about the news. Word is after Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26, we’ll have a better idea of what the Marcel Cinematic Universe will look like going forward. And we hear that word mihgt not come exactly during CinemaCon. To date, the Disney/Marvel titles for next year’s release date slots of May 1 and November 6 have not been announced.

Up next for Jolie is Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, one of the studio’s four live-action feature adaptation of one of its toons this year, including Dumbo this weekend, Aladdin on Memorial Day weekend and The Lion King this July.