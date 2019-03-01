EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for thriller A Dark Place, starring Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Bronagh Waugh (The Fall), and Denise Gough (Colette). Shout! Studios is releasing stateside on April 12 after the film played at Edinburgh, Galway and Busan.

Scott plays a local sanitation truck driver in a sleepy backwoods town who plays detective when a local boy goes missing.

Simon Fellows (Malice in Wonderland) directs from a script by Brendan Higgins. DoP was Marcel Zyskind (The Killer Inside Me). Producers are Gareth Ellis-Unwin (The King’s Speech), Leon Clarance (Sense8), Tai Duncan (Proud Mary), and Mark Williams (The Accountant). Pic is a Zero Gravity Management, Bedlam Film, Motion Picture Capital, and Cuckoo Lane production.