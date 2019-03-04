Andrea Martin has dropped out of the upcoming Broadway production Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus after breaking four ribs in a recent accident during rehearsals, producer Scott Rudin announced today.

Martin, who was to co-star with Nathan Lane in the new Taylor Mac comedy, will be replaced by cast member Kristine Nielsen. Julie White will take Nielsen’s previous role.

Details about the accident were not immediately disclosed.

“I am heartbroken to have to leave the production,” said Martin in a statement, “and have tried to convince the doctor that my funny bone is stronger than my broken ribs. But regretfully I must follow the doctor’s orders. I love everyone involved in this beautiful play and will miss them profoundly. I will be cheering them on from the audience at the Booth Theatre.”

The first preview performance has now been pushed back from March 5 to a matinee on Saturday, March 9, with an opening night still set for Thursday, April 11 at the Booth Theatre. The production is directed by George C. Wolfe.

Rudin said in a statement, “There is no greater company member than Andrea Martin, and we are heartsick to see her depart the production. We wish her the speediest recovery possible. We are very grateful to both Ms. Nielsen and Ms. White for stepping up and stepping in so swiftly.”

George C. Wolfe added, “Andrea is a gifted artist who has already made an indelible mark on this wonderful play which we can’t wait to share with the world.”

Nielsen’s Broadway credits include Present Laughter; You Can’t Take It With You; Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson; and her Tony-nominated performance in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, among others.

White won the Tony Award for her starring role in 2006’s The Little Dog Laughed. Other Broadway credits include A Doll’s House, Part 2; the revival of A.R. Gurney’s Sylvia; Airline Highway; Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike; and The Heidi Chronicles.

Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus is set during the fall of the Roman Empire, just after the blood-soaked conclusion of William Shakespeare’s first tragedy, Titus Andronicus. White will play a midwife on the verge of death, and Lane and Nielsen will play two lowly servants tasked with the job of cleaning up the bodies left over from the battle.