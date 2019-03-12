Amy Adams has signed a first-look deal with HBO and launched new production company Bond Group Entertainment with her manager Stacy O’Neil. HBO also announced the first project under the deal, Poisonwood Bible, based on the Barbara Kingsolver novel, which is being developed as a limited series. In addition, Bond Group has tapped former Starz exec Kathleen Clifford as its VP of TV Development.

Co-written by Anya Epstein (The Affair, In Treatment) and Kingsolver, Poisonwood Bible, based on Kingsolver’s novel, follows Orleanna Price, the wife of an evangelical missionary who takes her and their four daughters to the Belgian Congo in the midst of colonial upheaval in 1959. What follows is a suspenseful epic of tragic undoing and remarkable reconstruction in the interlocked fates of one family and a newly independent African nation.

Epstein and Kingsolver executive produce with Adams and O’Neil.

Six-time Oscar-nominated and two-time Golden Globe-winning actress Adams recently worked with HBO on Sharp Objects, in which she starred and executive produced. The project garnered her Golden Globe, SAG and Critics’ Choice nominations for her performance.

Prior to joining Bond Group, Clifford worked for Starz as Director of Original Programming, covering development and current series including Vida, American Gods, Ash vs Evil Dead, Black Sails, and the upcoming Now Apocalypse. Before that, she worked at Grady Girl Productions, served as assistant to Head of TV at Legendary Entertainment and began her career at ICM Partners.

