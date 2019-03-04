The 14th season of America’s Got Talent is underway and the first photo of the new judges panel and host has been released.

The photo (which you can see above) included returning judges AGT creator Simon Cowell and 10-year AGT veteran/comedian Howie Mandel. The new additions to are award winning actress, author, producer, and L.A.’s Finest star Gabrielle Union and actress, dancer, singer and Emmy Award-winning choreographer Julianne Hough who replace Heidi Klum and Mel B. Also new to the show is Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews who replaces Tyra Banks as host.