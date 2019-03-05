NBC has set premiere dates for a pair of its veteran summer series. Season 14 of America’s Got Talent will get a two-hour premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, and American Ninja Warrior will launch its eighth season at from 8-10 p.m. the next night before settling into its regular slot at 8 p.m. Monday, June 10.

Trae Patton/NBC

The AGT bow will feature its new judge lineup and host, with Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough taking over for veteran judges Heidi Klum and Mel B and America’s Got Talent: The Champions frontman Terry Crews emceeing after Tyra Banks hosted the show last year. Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel are returning to the judges table.

Created by EP Cowell and co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment, AGT has been a summer ratings juggernaut for NBC, ranking as the No. 1 alternative series for the past 13 years. Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace also serves as executive producers.

NBC

Filming begins this week on American Ninja Warrior, which is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila. E! News co-anchor Zuri Hall is the new sideline reporter this season, giving viewers a preview of the course, sharing crowd reactions and doing post-race interviews with the competitors.

Produced by A. Smith & Co. Productions, the show delivered as the most-watched broadcast of the night with each of its final five telecasts in summer 2018. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Brian Richardson, Anthony Storm and Kristen Stabile are the executive producers.