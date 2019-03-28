Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment have acquired American Woman, the drama directed by Jake Scott that stars Sienna Miller. Brad Ingelsby penned the pic, which had its bow at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul and Amy Madigan also star in the movie, which is now set for a June 14 release date.

The distribution partnership include Roadside, Vertical, Mill House Motion Pictures and Romulus Entertainment. Endeavor Content is handling international rights.

Set in rural Pennsylvania, the life of Deb Callahan (Miller) is changed forever when her teenage daughter mysteriously disappears. Deb is left to raise her young grandson and navigate the trials and tribulations of subsequent years, until a long-awaited discovery of the truth is revealed.

Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh, Michael Pruss and Brad Feinstein produced the film, which is executive produced by Erika Olde, Shea Kammer, Joseph F. Ingrassia, Ryan Stowell, Jordan Foley, Jonathan Rosenthal and Ingelsby.

The deal was negotiated by Roadside’s Howard Cohen, Vertical’s Rich Goldberg and Peter Jarowey and Endeavor Content on behalf of the filmmakers.

Other films staking out release dates during the same summer week: Sony’s tentpole Men in Black International, Warner Bros’ Shaft, Focus Features’ Jim Jarmusch’s zombie movie The Dead Don’t Die, A24’s The Last Black Man in San Francisco and Neon’s Wild Rose.