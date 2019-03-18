American Idol-ed ABC grabbed its third consecutive Sunday win in the 18-49 age bracket, taking three of primetime’s four hours last night, while CBS controlled every hour of primetime in total viewer including the night’s top-tallying 60 Minutes (1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic, 9.93 million viewers).

For Idol (1.3, 7.08M), it won for a third week running in the top demo spot among broadcast programs, holding even with previous week’s rating. At 10 PM, ABC’s Shark Tank (0.9, 3.90M) tied a season high in the 18-49 age bracket.

While nabbing the night’s top spot in total viewers, 60 Minutes also took the demo in its 7 PM time slot. Demo-wise, the newsmag jumped three tenths of a rating point to tie its best rating this season excluding NFL overrun nights. Fueling that increase, an NCAA Basketball Selection Show lead-in clocked its best overnight rating of the past five years.

A wedding episode of NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9, 8.33M) was flat week to week in the demo, but jumped nearly 1.4 million viewers week to week, making it the drama’s most-watched episode since October 21.

Hammocked between the two, God Friended Me (0.8, 7.81M) scored its largest crowd since December 16, also growing two tenths in the demo to climb up from previous week’s match of a series low to date. At 10 PM, Madam Secretary (05, 5.48M) ticked up by 29,000 viewers.

In a rarity, Bob’s Burgers (0.9, 2.11M) claimed the top rating on Fox’s animated lineup, improving by a tenth on its The Simpsons lead-in (0.8, 2.04M). Repeats filled the rest of Fox’s primetime.

NBC’s World of Dance (0.8, 3.71M) hung on to previous week’s demo and improved on its total viewer haul, following a repeat Ellen’s Game of Games (0.4, 2.81M). Good Girls (0.5, 2.39M) did a dip at 10 PM.

CW’s Supergirl (0.3, 1.07M) and Charmed (0.2, 665K) stayed steady.

ABC (1.1, 5.70M) topped in the demo Sunday night; CBS (0.9, 7.89M) finished first in total viewers and second in the age bracket. NBC (0.6, 3.15M) and Fox (0.6, 1.83M) tied for third place in the demo, followed by CW (0.3, 865K).