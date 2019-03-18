Season 2 of ABC’s American Idol will end with a new twist. The network said today it is extending its coast-to-coast simultaneous voting to the season finale on May 19.

Last season, the revived show became the first U.S. reality-competition series in which viewers could watch and vote from both coasts simultaneously as it was simulcast in all time zones across the country over a three-week span. This year, Idol will switch to the “simul-vote” on Sunday, April 21 — a week after the live performances start.

It’s been nearly five years since ABC tried the concept of allowing viewers in across the U.S. to vote in real time with its ballyhooed Rising Star, the U.S. version of the Israeli format that took Mipcom by storm in 2013, with local versions licensed in some 25 territories. That series lasted only one season, however, with the curtain falling in August 2014.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of American Idol, which premiered March 3, cruises into Hollywood Week this Sunday. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie are back for their second go-round, along with host Ryan Seacrest and Bobby Bones taking on the role of in-house mentor.

The series is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Showrunner Trish Kinane executive produces alongside Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Chris Anokute.