American idol (1.7, 8.633M) dropped double digits in its Season 17 launch to mark a new Idol Live+Same Day opening low.

In its second season debut on ABC, the long-running singing competition tumbled 26% in the demo and 18% in total viewers compared to last year’s when it moved from Fox to ABC, on Sunday, March 11, 2018. While posting a new season-launch low, it nonetheless easily topped the night in the demo.

Idol enjoyed a strong leadin; America’s Funniest Home Videos was the night’s No. 2 show in the demo, though some of that boost may have been Idol’s season starter pre-tune-in.

Shark Tank (0.9, 4.211M) followed Idol at 10 PM and delivered season highs with series programming in both metrics, giving ABC the demo win in every half hour of Sunday primetime.

Excluding only the prior week’s Oscars coverage, ABC hit Sunday season highs in both the demo and total viewers.

CBS’ Sunday saw its three scripted dramas – God Friended Me (0.7, 6.833M), NCIS: Los Angeles (0.9, 6.920M) and Madam Secretary (0.6, 5.169M) – all reviving from season lows of a couple weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, CBS’s newsmag 60 Minutes (1.0, 10.24M), the night’s most watched program, jumped 25% in the demo.

NBC’s World of Dance (1.0, 4.147M) dropped 4/10ths in the demo compared to its launch last Tuesday after The Voice. On the bright side, it clocked a network best in the Sunday slot, excluding sports and trophy shows, since Jesus Christ Superstar broadcast on April 1 of 2018.

Good Girls Season 2 starter (0.7, 2.770lM) opened shy of previous season’s average while also posting network’s best stat in slot since that April 1, 2018 lineup.

On Fox, The Simpsons original (0.9, 2.317M) came in on par; Bob’s Burgers (0.8, 2.040M) and Family Guy (0.8,2.103M) did not.

CW’s Supergirl (0.4, 1.184M) and Charmed (0.3,754) both inched up compared to previous at bats.

ABC (1.4, 7.032M) ran a lap ahead of its Big 4 competition for the night in the demo; CBS (0.8, 7.291M) was most-watched, and tied with NBC (0.8, 3.531M) in the demo. Fox (0.7, 1.828M) came in fourth, followed by CW (0.3, 969K).