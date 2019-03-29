AMC Theatres will offer a free screenings at 100 theaters nationwide of the 1971 Oscar-nominated documentary King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery to Memphis on April 4 at 6PM.

The event is in honor of the 51st Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s passing. The pic at a running time of 3-hours and 5 minutes is a historic filmed record of Dr. King’s legacy during his lifetime. In 1999, the doc was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved and included in the National Film Registry. Prior to the doc’s 2013 theatrical re-release with Gathr Films and Kino Lorber, it was rarely seen since its 1970 “one-time only” theatrical premiere.

Guests can obtain their free ticket at AMC theatres or at http://www.gofobo.com/AMCKing.

In addition to the screening, AMC, through the AMC Cares Foundation, will be financially supporting the important work of The King Center. This support will enable approximately 1,000 students to participate in the Students with King program, which provides students in grades 1-12 the opportunity to learn more about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, as leaders of the nonviolent civil rights movement.

“It’s an honor to present for free to AMC guests this acclaimed film about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and I especially want to thank Bernice A King and The King Center for their support and advice throughout this process of bringing her father’s biography back to the big screen,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres.