AMC is moving into originals in the UK and has set its first project – a documentary about Withnail & I and Life of Brian producer HandMade Films.

The Mad Men and Breaking Bad broadcaster has commissioned An Accidental Studio, which will tell the story of the British film studio and feature interviews with the likes of founder George Harrison, Michael Palin, Terry Gilliam, Richard E. Grant and Neil Jordan as well as an unseen interview Bob Hoskins.

The doc will launch in the UK on May 4 and will roll out on AMC internationally.

It will explore how the former Beatle rescued Life of Brian when the money fell out at the last minute, mortgaging his house and his office to do so. HandMade also made films including The Long Good Friday, Time Bandits and Alan Bennett’s A Private Function.

The film is directed and produced by Ben Timlett and Bill Jones of Bill & Ben Productions and Kim Leggatt. Harold Gronenthal, EVP of Programming and Operations, AMC/SundanceTV Global will exec produce with Nicky Davies Williams, CEO of DCD Rights, which will distribute in the U.S.

“HandMade Films created some of Britain’s most iconic films and gave a global platform to artists who continue to have a strong impact on popular culture today,” said Gronenthal. “This new documentary is AMC UK’s first original production, and we’re excited to partner with BT, Bill & Ben Productions, Propellor Films and DCD Rights to showcase the important legacy of HandMade Films with AMC’s audiences internationally.”