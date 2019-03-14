Amazon Studios has given a pilot order to a half-hour comedic drama based on the Israeli format On the Spectrum, from Jason Katims and his True Jack Productions, original series’ creators and producer yesStudios and Universal TV.

Written by Katims, On the Spectrum is a coming-of-age comedic drama about three 20-something roommates on the autism spectrum, striving for the same things that we all desire: To get a job, keep a job, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them.

This has been a passion project for Katims, tackling a subject that’s personal for him. He has spoken publicly about having a son with Asperger’s, which inspired a storyline on Katims’ NBC series Parenthood.

Katims will executive produce with Jeni Mulein and yessStudios’ Dana Stern. Universal TV produces in association with True Jack and yessStudios.

This is the second pilot order for Katims via Universal TV since the January announcement that he will be leaving his longtime studio home for a new multi-year overall deal at Apple, which starts in the summer. He also has a drama pilot at Fox.

On The Spectrum reunites Katims with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke who previously worked at NBC, overseeing both the network and Uni TV.

The critically praised On The Spectrum Israeli series won the 2018 Grand Prix SeriesMania award and received nine Israeli TV Academy Awards at the recent awards on March 10, including best drama series, director, screenplay, actress, sound design, casting, cinematography, editor and art direction. (you can watch a trailer with English-language subtitles below.)

Executive producers of the original On the Spectrum series are yesStudios’ Danna Stern, co-creators Dana Idisis and Yuval Shafferman, Sumayoko’s Udi Segal and yesTV’s Dganit Atias Gigi and Koby Gal Raday.

Salke had said that her plan is to do a mix of straight-to-series orders and pilots. Virtually all pilots ordered by Amazon since she started there have been half-hour.

Katims is reped by CAA and attorney Ira Schreck. yesStudios is represented by CAA and attorney Bob Myman.