A spring release is planned for Alyssa Milano’s podcast Sorry Not Sorry.

The weekly podcast, according to Milano, will tackle social, political and cultural issues from the perspective of unapologetic guests while highlighting activists doing amazing things and grassroots efforts throughout the country. The podcast will focus on shaping narratives and changing hearts and minds to bridge the ideologies of a divided nation.

The podcast includes interviews with VP Joe Biden, Congressman Ro Khanna, Frances Fisher, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Congresswoman Jayapal, Manuel Oliver, and others. Future interviews include Stacey Abrams, Mayor Eric Garcetti, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Terry Crews.

“I’m not sorry for using my voice. I’m not sorry for making people uncomfortable while being the voice for those who have been silenced,” explained Milano. “I am grateful for this opportunity to instigate empathy and conversation while highlighting the people leading change by service throughout our great country.”

Milano stars in Netflix’s Insatiable, which is currently in production in Georgia on its second season. She recently penned an op-ed titled “When It Comes to Women’s Rights in Georgia, Hollywood Is Silent,” about the current “Heartbeat Bill” that is up for a vote Tuesday in the state’s House. Milano has urged Hollywood, which utilizes Georgia’s expansive film and TV tax incentives, to boycott the state if the bill, which would become one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, passes.

Sorry Not Sorry stems from Milano’s passion for causes that she has championed for decades. It began when she was a teenager kissing Ryan White on national television in efforts to help destigmatize and reduce irrational fears surrounding HIV/AIDS. She was worked to advance the #MeToo and TimesUp movements, and recently joined the ERA Coalition’s Advisory Council. She is the ACLU’s Ambassador for Reproductive Rights, became one of the founders of NoRA, a coalition dedicated to combatting NRA money in political campaigns following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and has been a long-time UNICEF National Ambassador, receiving its Spirit of Compassion Award in 2016 for her dedication to advocating for the protection of children’s rights. She also has lobbied members of Congress for greater immigrant rights and education reform, and has been a leader on efforts to protect Americans’ health coverage.

Milano career began in the 1980s with her breakout role as Samantha on the sitcom Who’s the Boss? and spanned decades with parts on hits Melrose Place and Charmed. She also was seen on Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, and has appeared in over 20 films.

Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry will be executive produced by Sim Sarna (Anna Faris is Unqualified) and Milano. It will be available for free on Apple Podcasts.

Milano and Sarna are both repped by CAA.