Lifetime has given the green light to three documentaries for its 2020 programming slate. They are From Darkness To Light, from three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, Emmy winner Leah Remini and A+E Originals; Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case hosted by Elizabeth Smart, and documentary film series Hopelessly In Love, from eOne and Creature Films.

Raisman and Remini have joined forces on From Darkness To Light, a documentary event in which Raisman helps victims of sexual assault find their voice in order to start healing and turn from victim to survivor. It was on January 20, 2018, that Raisman stared down her abuser, Larry Nasser, in a Michigan courtroom, rallying other victims to step forward and demand justice and accountability. Nasser is currently serving a 60-year federal prison sentence following his conviction on multiple charges of sexual assault.

Produced by A+E Originals and Remini’s No Seriously Productions, From Darkness to Light is also executive produced by Steve Ascher and Kristy Shabat for A+E Originals. Allie Breslin co-executive produces. Kyell Thomas, Emily Hejlik and Peter Carlisle executive produce for Octagon. Remini is represented by APA who packaged the project.

Smart Justice: The Jayme Closs Case documentary special is set for premiere on April 27. It tells the incredible survival story of 13-year-old Jayme Closs, who was kidnapped from her home in Wisconsin, after watching her mother and father murdered before her eyes. After 88 days in captivity, which began in October 2018, Jayme managed to break free, run for help, and was ultimately rescued. The special is hosted by famed survivor Smart, who was held captive for nine months at the age of 14 until rescued by authorities.

Lifetime

In the documentary special, Smart leads a roundtable of women including, Gina DeJesus, Katie Beers, Kara Robinson Chamberlin, Alicia Kozakiewicz, Denise Huskins and Sarah Maynard, all survivors of their own infamous abductions, assaults and attacks. Smart also travels to Wisconsin to to personally uncover new details and speaks with those closest to her and those vital in the rescue. Produced by Telepictures, Smart Justice is executive produced by Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, Jeremy Spiegel and Scott Eldridge.

Hopelessly In Love is a tentpole documentary film series that delves into the love stories of infamous couples in pop culture. Each authorized two-hour film will trace the true story of a tumultuous love affair through the eyes of the couple and those who knew them best. Couples featured in the film series include Anna Nicole Smith and Larry Birkhead, Notorious B.I.G. and Faith Evans, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Andre Rison, among others.

Hopelessly in Love is produced by EOne and Creature Films with Tara Long, Mark Ford, Kevin Lopez and Kai Bowe executive producing.