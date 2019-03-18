EXCLUSIVE: Alvina August (Siren) is set as a series regular opposite Kennedy McMann and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the CW’s untitled Nancy Drew pilot inspired by the classic mysteries about the brilliant young sleuth. The project hails from Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire and CBS TV Studios.

Written/executive produced by Noga Landau, Schwartz and Savage and directed by Larry Teng, the untitled Nancy Drew project centers on 18-year-old Nancy Drew (McMann) and is set in the summer after her high school graduation. She thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

August will play Detective Karen Hunt, an ambitious police detective who had a close friendship with Nancy’s late mother. Karen has a protective attitude towards Nancy (McMann), who tends to get in hot water while pursuing her various investigations.

In addition to McMann and Prinze Jr., August joins previously announced series regulars Tunji Kasim, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani and Alex Saxon in the pilot, on which Lis Rowinski is co-executive producer.

August is coming off a heavy recurring role on Freeform’s Siren, ABC’s The Good Doctor as well as Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She will soon be seen in Amazon’s The Boys. On the film side, August recently starred with Chris Hemsworth in Bad Times At The El Royale. She’s repped by Elevate Entertainment and Meyer & Downs in the U.S. and Performers Management in Canada.