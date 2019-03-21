EXCLUSIVE: AGBO, the production venture launched by Avengers: Endgame directors Joe & Anthony Russo, just won an auction for All Fun and Games, a genre spec script by JJ Braider that had several bidders chasing it. The film has a strong concept and the intention is to quickly set a director and put the film in production later this year.

Sold as It meets The Grudge, here is the logline: There’s an element of cruelty embedded in every kids game, and when it’s taken too far, it awakens the Skarrow. Tonight, two little kids are being babysat by their sadistic older cousin—and the Skarrow is coming for them.

The scribe studied lit at Brown U and screenwriting at USC’s School of Cinematic Arts. He has been a Fulbright scholar, a high school teacher and was a finalist for the 2016 Humanitas Fellowship. Brader is repped by Verve, 3 Arts and Morris Yorn.