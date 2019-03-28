British broadcaster Channel 4 is to launch AwesomenessTV’s supernatural thriller Light As a Feather on its digital service.

The network will launch the ten-part series, which was original available via Hulu, on All4 on April 1. This comes days after Viacom closed a deal to sell a raft of Awesomeness content globally after the U.S. media giant acquired the youth-skewing brand last year.

Light as a Feather centres on four best friends who invite the shy new girl out on Halloween, but they soon regret their decision when she suggests they play a seemingly innocent game of ‘Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board’. The game goes awry when the five girls start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to figure out why they’ve been targeted – and whether the evil force hunting them down is one of their own.

It stars Liana Liberato (Sons of Anarchy), Haley Ramm (X-Men: The Last Stand), Ajiona Alexus (13 Reasons Why), Brianne Tju (Scream: The TV Series) and Peyton List (Diary of a Wimpy Kid).

Light As a Feather was acquired as part of a deal with Viacom International Media Networks that includes three further Awesomeness title – Sleep Tight, All Night and Love Daily – to be released on All 4 this summer.

Charlie Palmer, Managing Editor All 4, said, “We’re thrilled to bringing Light as a Feather to All 4. Be sure to have your night light handy.”

Zachary Slatter, Head of Distribution for Awesomeness added, “Our partnership with Channel 4 is a huge milestone in our global expansion, and we can’t wait for fans to fall in love with Light as a Feather.”