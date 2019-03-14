EXCLUSIVE: Star Trek Into Darkness’ Alice Eve, Episodes’ Tamsin Greig, Outcast’s Philip Glenister and The Crown’s Harriet Walter are to star in Carnival Films’ Julian Fellowes-penned British period drama Belgravia for ITV and Epix.

Eve, who is best known for her role as Dr Carol Marcus in J.J Abrams’ Star Trek Into Darkness and has also starred in Black Mirror episode Nosedive, will play Susan Trenchard, the beautiful daughter of a successful merchant. Greig, who recently finished Showtime’s Episodes, plays Anne Trenchard and Glenister, who recently starred in Sky comedy Living The Dream, plays businessman James Trenchard. The Crown’s Harriet Walter, who also starred as the Dowager Lady Shackleton in Downton Abbey, stars as the Countess of Brockenhurst.

Belgravia is a tale of secrets and scandals set in 1840s London and is Fellowes’ follow-up to smash hit period drama Downton Abbey. The series, which is based on Fellowes’ eponymous book, is set in the 19th Century, when the upper echelons of society began to rub shoulders with the emerging industrial nouveau riche. But the story begins on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, when the Duchess of Richmond throws a party in Brussels for the Duke of Wellington. Among the guests are James and Anne Trenchard, who are living on the profits of newfound trading success. Their young daughter Sophia has caught the eye of Edmund Bellasis, the son and heir of one of the richest and most prominent families in England. Twenty-five years later, when the two families are settled into the newly developed area of Belgravia, the events of the ball, and the secrets, still resonate.

The book, which was published in 2016, was originally published online in a serial format, similar to that of Charles Dickens’ novels, albeit originally via an app that also included an audiobook narration by Truly, Madly, Deeply star Juliet Stevenson.

Fellowes is adapting his own novel and the drama is being directed by John Alexander, who has directed series such as BBC thriller Trust Me and Sky’s Jamestown. It is exec produced by Carnival Films Executive Chairman Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Liz Trubridge and produced by Killing Eve producer Colin Wratten.

Eve is repped by Untitled Entertainment, CAA and Independent Talent, Greig is repped by Sally Hope Associates, Glenister is repped by ARG and Untitled Entertainment and Walters is repped by Paradigm, Hamilton Hodell and Framework Entertainment.