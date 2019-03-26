Alex Wolff has been set to star in The Line, a thriller in the works that will be directed by Ethan Berger in his feature narrative debut. John Malkovich, Scoot McNairy, Jessica Barden and Lewis Pullman have also joined the cast of the movie.

Lije Sarki, who won the SXSW audience award for Peanut Butter Falcon, is producing with Valparaiso Pictures’ David Carrico and Adam Paulsen. Bobby Hoppey is executive producer. A fall shooting start is being eyed.

The film, co-written by Berger and Alex Russek, is being described as a coming-of-age thriller at a university that encapsulates the wild excitement of being young and the dangers of living without fear of consequences.

“The Line will be a profoundly nuanced portrait of a young man being sucked into this seemingly glamorous, rambunctious and familial unit,” Wolff said. “Its heartbreak echoes a larger issue with men and their painful need for approval, love and nurture, letting you peer in on what seems like a utopia-like world for a young man, and how quickly one horrible accident can turn that world into a nightmare.”

Wolff, who most recently appeared in Ari Aster’s Hereditary, is currently shooting the Castle in the Ground and recently wrapped Columbia’s Jumanji sequel, Bad Education and Human Capital. He also recently wrote, directed, and starred in his first feature film, The Cat and the Moon. He is repped by CAA, Definition Entertainment and Untitled Entertainment.

Malkovich, who just wrapped production on Charlie Day’s El Tonto, is repped by WME. McNairy, who most recently starred in Karyn Kusama’s Destroyer and is next up in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, is repped by WME and The Group’s John Pierce.

Barden is with ICM Partners and Pullman with ICM Partners and Anonymous Content.

Berger is repped by UTA.