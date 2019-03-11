Alex Wolff and Imogen Poots have been tapped to lead writer/director Joey Klein’s crime drama Castle in the Ground, which is being produced by William Woods via his Woods Entertainment banner and Michael Solomon of Band With Pictures.

Production is currently underway in Sudbury, Canada. The plot follows a teenager Henry who, after the untimely death of his mother, befriends his charismatic but troubled next-door neighbor Ana, who embroils Henry in a world of addiction and violence just as the opioid epidemic takes hold of their small town.

Andra Gordon of American Entertainment Investors, who developed the project with Woods and Solomon, will serve as executive producer alongside Tom Spriggs, Rob McGillivray, Ben Stranahan, George Stranahan, John Hansen, Mark Gingras, and John Laing. The pic marks the first project for from financing company Line 200, who financed the film along with Ontario Creates, NOHFC, and Telefilm.

Wolff, recently wrote, directed, and starred in his first feature film, The Cat and the Moon. He also appeared opposite Toni Collette in Ari Aster’s Hereditary, The House of Tomorrow with Asa Butterfield, and Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which he’s set to return for the sequel. Also upcoming for Wolff is the Hugh Jackman and Allison Janney starrer Bad Education as well as Human Capital opposite Liev Schreiber and Marisa Tomei.

Poots’ credits include 28 Weeks Later, Jane Eyre, A Late Quartet, Jimi: All Is by My Side, Greetings from Tim Buckley, Green Room, Frank & Lola, and the Showtime series, Roadies. Next, she co-stars in The Art of Self-Defense, which had its premiere at SXSW, and the post-apocalyptic series Y for FX.

Wolff is repped by CAA, Untitled, and Definition Entertainment; Poots by CAA and Troika; Klein by Amanda Rosenthal Talent Agency and 3 Arts Entertainment.