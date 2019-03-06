UPDATED with Sony TV statement: Longtime Jeopardy! host has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He shared the news in a video clip released today. Watch it above and read the transcript below.

Trebek has supplied the answers on Jeopardy! since it debuted in syndication in 1984. The popular game show was renewed in September through the 2023 season, along with its longtime lead-in Wheel of Fortune. In today’s statement, Trebek said, “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.” He then added, jokingly: “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!”

Mike Hopkins, Chairman of Jeopardy! producer Sony Pictures Television, said in a statement: “If anyone can beat this it’s Alex. He has our full support as he tackles this challenge head-on.”

The show is distributed by CBS Television Distribution.

Here is the transcript of his statement from the Sony lot today: