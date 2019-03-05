Alex Sawyer (Get Shorty) has been cast in the upcoming third season of period drama series Harlots on Hulu. Set against the backdrop of 18th century Georgian London, Harlots continues to follow the fortunes of the Wells family. The series hails from the creative team of Moira Buffini, Alison Newman, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward and Alison Carpenter. Sawyer will play Jack Lively, the star of North’s boxing-tour. He was a dolly-boy (a child-servant) in a rich man’s house until he was thirteen, acting as a playmate for a white family’s children. Ever since, Jack’s gone from job to job, that is until North (Danny Sapani) spotted his fighting potential. Jack has a deep understanding of society-types, and of how they treat people like him as an outsider. He is highly educated and politically motivated, more likely to respond to racism with an erudite come-back than to resort to his prize-winning fists. Jack Lively becomes a steadfast ally to North, embracing his coaching, and all that London has to offer. Sawyer most recently recurred on the second season of Get Shorty. He was also seen on The End of the Fucking World on Netflix and Starz’s The White Princess. He’s repped by Waring and McKenna, Abrams Artists Agency and Thruline Entertainment.

Michael Braun is set for a recurring role opposite Anna Paquin in the fifth and final season of Showtime’s The Affair. The final season 5 will introduce a flash-forward storyline that will center on Alison and Cole’s now-adult daughter Joanie Lockhart (Paquin), who returns some years in the future to a climate-change ravaged Montauk to piece together the truth about what happened to her mother and bringing the whole story full circle. Braun will play EJ. an epigenetic scientist that Joanie (Paquin) meets in Montauk. His work in studying generational trauma helps Joanie understand her life in a way she never has before. Braun has had guest roles on High Maintenance, Succession, The Enemy Within and The Night Of, among others. He’s repped by Leading Artists and D2 Management.