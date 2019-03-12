Disney has released the official trailer for its live-action Aladdin, which is ramping up for its May 24 theatrical bow. This comes after the studio rolled out the first look at the movie in October, then unveiled a teaser trailer during the Grammys.

Directed by Guy Ritchie from a script by John August and based on the 1992 animated classic, the plot centers on street urchin Aladdin (Mena Massoud), courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine (Naomi Scott) and of course Will Smith’s Genie, who may be the key to their future. Marwan Kenzari, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar also star.

The trailer pulls back the curtain further on Smith’s Genie, whose bluish hue received mix reaction from quick-triggers on social media earlier; it’s clear from today’s footage though that he’s got a lot more to do than cross his arms and grant wishes. The trailer also gives a taste of Ritchie’s take on a certain iconic magic carpet ride and some of the original’s iconic songs, as well as a tease of the major set pieces buttressed by Alan Menken’s score (the film features new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, joined by new songs written by Menken with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul).

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich are producing, while Marc Platt and Kevin De La Noy serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.