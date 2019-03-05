Indian actor Akshay Kumar is to star in The End (w/t) for Amazon. The series marks the actor’s digital streaming debut – Kumar is one of the most prolific Indian actors with over 100 films including Housefull and Khiladi star.

The action thriller is produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the company behind Amazon crime original Breathe.

The series was unveiled in India by Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, who met the fiery star on stage, alongside James Farrell, Head of International Originals, Amazon Prime Video and Vijay Subramaniam, Director & Head – Content, Amazon Prime India.

This comes after Amazon revealed six new Indian originals last month at TCA. The SVOD is making romantic musical Bandish Bandits, crime thriller The Last Hour, created by Monsoon Shootout’s Amit Kumar and exec produced by Amy director Asif Kapadia, an investigative thriller from Sudip Sharma and a youth-focused political drama from Ali Abbas Zafa. In non-scripted, it is also launching Tamil stand up format Comicstaan and a comedy talk-show hybrid where celebrities try their hand at stand-up comedy for the first time hosted by Sapan Verma.

Salke said, “The scale at which The End is being conceived is enormous and speaks of our passion for creating breakout programming across genres. The storyline and the action sequences have been brilliantly crafted to give viewers a thrilling experience. Our goal is to make Amazon Prime Video the powerhouse of talent, in front as well as behind the camera, and we are thrilled to have Akshay Kumar and Abundantia Entertainment anchoring the show for us. We will continue to bring distinctive, fresh and high-quality content to our audiences and we believe, our Prime members across the world are going to absolutely love the show.”

Kumar said he’s always tried to be part of “disruptive and high-quality story-telling” but that it was his son Aarav who suggested the move to streaming “as that’s what the youth is hooked onto”. He added, “Together, Abundantia and I have created some of my most memorable roles in films like Baby, AirliftandToilet-Ek Prem Katha and their passion towards their films and projects is incredible. From the very concept of the show, I am working very closely with Vikram and his team as they create this compelling and highly intriguing story. I can’t wait to start rolling for this action-adventure series that will be Amazon Original for global audiences.”

Subramaniam added, “We are excited to bring Akshay Kumar to Amazon Prime Video, closer to millions of his global fans, to recreate his magic and offer something spectacular”.