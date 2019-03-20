With a week to go before WGA members begin voting on a new code of conduct that could see a fatal silver bullet through the heart of the agencies’ lucrative packaging plans, UTA tried to strap on a new Kevlar vest of data today.

In a pithy 10-page TV Writing Data Analysis released Wednesday morning and seeking to shatter the Guild’s narrative in the fiery dispute, the Jeremy Zimmer-run agency declares that “UTA TV writer clients earn more money, on average on shows that UTA packages than on shows that the agency does not package.”

This tailored report (read it here) comes one day after WME President Ari Greenburg sent out a PR salvo of his own to clients proclaiming that sit-downs with the Guild weren’t going anywhere. In another attempt to lure writers away from Guild doctrine, the exec also promised more town-halls with writers in the coming days and “more communication and transparency” as the April 6 expiration of the current Association of Talent Agents and WGA franchise agreement beckons.

Last week UTA’s Zimmer penned an emotionally charged letter to his agency’s writer clients that acknowledged that the 10% commission crowd isn’t “saints,” in the first clear move of the Big 4 agencies to directly counter the packaging as theft plotline the WGA has honed. In seeking to recalibrate, Zimmer also slashed the Guild for their supposed insistence that that “there will be no negotiation or even discussion of their proposals regarding packaging or affiliate companies” over the new Code of Conduct’s aim to have writers fire their reps if UTA, WME, CAA, and ICM Partners and others don’t tossed packaging onto the deal dust heap.

The UTA CEO also asserted in his March 11 email that we “owe you data about packaging to show you that their claims are false and our business does benefit clients.”

Which is what today’s analysis aims to achieve.

Sampled over the last three small screen seasons, the report claims that the $338,514 average gross client income per assignment that UTA scribe clients earn on shows the agency packages is a 7% increase over what they would earn a non-packaged show. The cold data also alleges that the average net client income per episode that UTA writers earn is up 16% from non-packaged shows.

Clearly hoping to dive past the heated emotions that the WGA are successfully fanning with their soon-to-vote members, the Civic Center Drive-based agency is clearing aiming for the bottom line in its research.

Simply put, UTA claims that its writer clients “saved an average $2,439 of per episode in commission across every show that UTA packages. Or put it broadly, from high end paid showrnners to mid and lower level scribes, that’s real cash in your penmanship.

At the same time, when you break the data down to mid-level and lower level titled writers, the per episode savings is statistically almost the same UTA’s data reveals – which isn’t really an arrow in anyone’s arsenal or narrative.

Of course, with no new talks between the ATA and the WGA officially on the books and every agency pledging more outreach leading up to and beyond next week’s vote, the PR ball is now back in the Guild’s court.

Game changer on!