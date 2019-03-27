A&E Network has set a four-part special on Garth Brooks under the umbrella of its mainstay Biography franchise and also greenlighted competition series Top Dog, a canine showcase from the team behind Live PD.

Garth: The Road I’m On (working title) is slated to air in the fourth quarter of this year. It will highlight the prolific career of the best-selling solo artist of all time through never-before-seen interviews with Brooks, his wife Trisha Yearwood, the original road band and other personal and professional figures.

The network, which announced the programming as part of parent A+E Networks’ upfront pitch to advertisers, is promising “unprecedented behind-the-scenes access” from the record-setting Garth Brooks stadium tour.

“The ‘Biography’ brand continues to be the gold standard for superior biographical storytelling and we are truly honored to have the opportunity to partner with the iconic Garth Brooks,” A&E programming chief Elaine Frontain Bryant said. “The story of his meteoric rise to fame is one of true grit, talent and sacrifice with him reaching a level of global success very few have ever achieved and we couldn’t think of a better platform than ‘Biography’ to share his personal journey with viewers for the first time.”

Garth Brooks said A&E topped his list of prospective partners on a documentary. “If I was ever going to do a documentary on my life and music, I wanted A&E to do it. They have interviewed all the people who would know what the true stories are so n matter how this turns out… I can’t say it isn’t the truth.”

Garth: The Road I’m On is produced by Film 45 and Endeavor Content’s non-scripted division for A&E Network.

Top Dog, meanwhile, comes from MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment, the producers of A&E hit Live PD. It features what the network describes as “working K-9s and their handlers” competing against amateur counterparts on “television’s first full-run K-9 course.”

The spinoff stems from the dogs who play a key role in law enforcement activities captured on Live PD.

“The K-9 officers featured on ‘Live PD’ have received a tremendous response from viewers, many of which now have their own fan clubs and hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers,” Bryant said. “This series will highlight the important and dangerous work being done every day by these four-legged law enforcement officers, while also giving them a chance to show off their skills and have some fun with equality skilled civilian dogs.”

Big Fish President, Dan Cesareo, called the competition arena “a very exciting new space for us,” adding that it “felt like a fresh and unexpected way of expanding the Live PD brand. We’re thrilled to deliver more K-9 action and expertise to viewers and look forward to unveiling the course.”