A&E is following its flagship real-time series Live PD with Live Rescue, from Live PD producers Big Fish Entertainment. The network has ordered eight two-hour episodes of the docuseries for premiere next month.

Hosted by veteran journalist Ashleigh Banfield (Crime & Justice with Ashleigh Banfield, CNN Newsroom), Live Rescue will follow first responders from across the country as they bravely put their lives on the line responding to emergency rescue calls. It’s set to premiere Monday, April 22 at 9 PM ET/PT.

“Live Rescue is the next incarnation of our groundbreaking partnership with Big Fish Entertainment, following the brave paramedics and first responders who risk their lives every day to keep us safe despite the challenges of their jobs. The team at Big Fish has assembled a best-in-class production team of broadcast news veterans and we are looking forward to adding Live Rescue to the A&E portfolio of brave storytelling,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming for A&E.

Live Rescue marks the second live show from A&E and Big Fish. Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr and Sean “Sticks” Larkin, Live PD is a documentary series that follows diverse law enforcement agencies across the country as they patrol their communities.

Live PD was a risky proposition when A&E committed to an eight-episode run in fall 2016. The show quickly caught on, earning ever growing additional episode orders, most recently with an order for 150 additional episodes, totaling 450 hours and taking the series well into 2019. Live PD is cable’s No. 1 justice and No. 1 show on cable on Friday and Saturday nights.

Banfield most recently hosted Primetime Justice with Ashleigh Banfield on HLN. Prior to that, she anchored Legal View with Ashleigh Banfield on CNN, which she joined in 2011 as co-anchor of the morning news show Early Start. She was previously a correspondent for ABC News, an anchor and host for TruTV, and a correspondent for NBC News.

Live Rescue is produced by Big Fish Entertainment, an MGM company, with Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D’Agostino, John Zito, and Jordana Starr serving as executive producers. Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb are Executive Producers for A&E.

Banfield is repped by UTA.