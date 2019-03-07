Oscar and Golden Globe nominee Adriana Barraza (Babel) has been tapped for a lead role opposite Daniel Zovatto and Natalie Dormer in Showtime’s upcoming series Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, a follow-up to Penny Dreadful from the original series’ creator, writer and executive producer John Logan.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Barraza will play Maria Vega, the powerful matriarch of the Vega family. Maria will go to any lengths to protect her children from the dangerous world of 1938 social politics, as well as from the chilling supernatural forces invading their lives.

In addition to Zovatto and Dormer, the series also stars Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves and Nathan Lane.

Logan is the series’ creator, writer and executive producer. Michael Aguilar also executive produces, along with the original’s EPs Sam Mendes and Pippa Harris, both of Neal Street Productions. Logan’s Desert Wolf Productions will produce, and James Bagley will serve as co-executive producer. Paco Cabezas is set to direct multiple episodes. Production on the drama series is expected to begin later this year.

Barraza is best known for her critically-acclaimed role in Babel, which earned her Oscar, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominations. Her feature film credits include Henry Poole Is Here, Drag Me to Hell, Thor, The 33 and Cake, and on television The Strain and Narcos. Barraza directed Locura de Amor, Nunca Te Olvidare and El Manantial. Her upcoming film projects include Dora the Explorer and Rambo V opposite Sylvester Stallone.

Barraza is repped by Innovative Artists and DePaz Management.