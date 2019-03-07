EXCLUSIVE: Paradigm has signed director-screenwriter Adrian Grunberg, whose next film Rambo 5: Last Blood, starring Sylvester Stallone reprising his iconic role, will hit theaters September 20 via Lionsgate.

The Spanish filmmaker had been an A-list first assistant director on movies including Man on Fire, Mel Gibson’s Apocalypto, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, Jarhead and Gibson’s Edge of Darkness. He made his feature helming debut in 2012 on the Gibson-starrer Get the Gringo which he also co-wrote.

He also has worked as first assistant director on Netflix’s Sense8 and a second unit director on the streamer’s Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

Grunberg second feature as director is Rambo 5, which co-stars Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta and Oscar Jaenada. The plot of the franchise’s fifth and final chapter: When the daughter of one of his friends is kidnapped, Rambo — who has been working on a ranch — crosses the U.S.-Mexico border and finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most violent cartels. Stallone and Matthew Cirulnick wrote the script.

Grunberg continues to be lawyered by Barry Hirsch.