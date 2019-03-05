Adan Canto (Designated Survivor) is set as the male lead opposite Heather Graham in The Hypnotist’s Love Story, ABC’s drama pilot based on the bestselling book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty.

Canto has been a series regular on Designated Survivor. Like other original cast members, including Kal Penn, he signed a one-year deal to return for the drama’s upcoming third season on Netflix. The actors are free to do pilots; Penn is starring in a half-hour one at NBC.

Written by Katie Wech and directed by Francesca Gregorini, The Hypnotist’s Love Story centers on successful hypnotherapist Ellen, who after a string of failed romances is optimistic about her current boyfriend, Patrick (Canto) until he reveals a disturbing truth: a stalker ex-girlfriend Sasha (Graham) who has been following him for years. Ellen finds herself intrigued, and oddly thrilled by the stalker, entirely unaware that they’ve already met.

Canto’s Patrick is a devoted single father, warm, romantic, and charismatic — quite possibly the one Ellen’s been waiting for. But he also lives with a secret… the existence of a stalker who has been following him for years. Patrick longs for his relationship with Ellen to work, but fears this new relationship can’t withstand the pressure of the unseen woman who is always out there, always watching.

Wech and Graham executive produce with David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks of Mandeville Television. ABC Studios is the studio.

Canto was among the sought after actors this pilot season. In addition to Designated Survivor, his series credits include ABC’s Blood & Oil and Netflix’s Narcos. He is repped by Management 360, UTA, and Miloknay/Weiner.