EXCLUSIVE: Adam Tsekhman has been cast in Dreamland, joining Oscar winner Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Rodriguez, and Lily-Rose Depp in the film that tackles the international opioid crisis. Nicholas Jarecki is directing the thriller from his own original script.

The plot revolves around three colliding stories: a drug trafficker (Hammer) arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation between Canada and the U.S.; an architect (Lilly) recovering from an OxyContin addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s involvement with narcotics; and a university professor (Oldman) battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a drug company with deep government influence bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.

Tsekhman will play Armen, an Armenian gangster and Undercover DEA agent’s partner in his drug operation.

Jarecki and Cassian Elwes financed the project through Jarecki’s Green Room Films and are also producing the pic. Exec producers are Michael Suppes, Tony Hsieh, Douglas Urbanski, Mohammed Al Turki, Lisa Wilson, William Rosenfeld, Sam Slater, and David Bernon.

Tsekhman currently recurs as Time Bureau Agent Gary Green on The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow, which is currently in its fourth season and was picked up for a fifth. He’s also set to appear on CBS All Access’ upcoming The Twilight Zone series, hosted by Jordan Peele and in the S. Craig Zahler-directed crime drama Dragged Across Concrete with Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn.

Tsekhman is repped by Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, Zero Gravity Management, and Play Management Inc.